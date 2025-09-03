- RSVP for Startup Strategy for New Entrepreneurs at The Combine on Lincoln Innovation Campus (remote option available), Thursday, Sept. 4, 12-1 p.m.
- Join AI Omaha for Generative AI at Kiewit: Laying the Foundation for Smarter Work, Thursday, Sept. 4, 5-6:45 p.m. at Kiewit La Vista.
- Sign up for the Customer Acquisition & Market Research webinar with Entrepreneur’s Education Collaborative, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. online.
- Register for Collaborative Futures: A Regional Economic Development Summit on Tuesday, Sept. 9 at Beardmore Event Center in Bellevue.
- Celebrate the Commonwealth Omaha Grand Opening, Friday, Sept. 12, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at The Commonwealth coworking space in Omaha.
upcoming events, Sept. 3
