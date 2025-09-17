- UNL launches AI makerspace in partnership with Scott Data
- Meet Workforce Symphony CEO Todd Smith in the latest Prairie Portrait
- Economic development summit for Omaha-Council Bluffs region focuses on opportunities in changing field
- From Gallup to Creighton, Badal launches team-focused entrepreneurial leadership tool
- Upcoming Heartland Developers Conference 2025 offers two days of tech industry insights
updates from around the ecosystem, Sept. 17
