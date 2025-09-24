- Open Range is hiring its first program and events manager
- Meet Bo Jones, CEO and founder at Careerpathway.com
- Register now for the 10 Hour Challenge in collaboration with the JumpStart Challenge
- Five takeaways from the Nebraska Chamber Road Show in Papillion
- Omaha could be an “it” city for AI. But building more huge data centers isn’t the only pathway
updates from around the ecosystem, Sept. 24
