Silicon Prairie Startup Week starts today in Lincoln

The second annual Silicon Prairie Startup Week is officially underway! Events on Monday and Tuesday take place in Lincoln. Registration is appreciated, but not required. Come out and join the celebration!

Monday Schedule

All events on Monday are at Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln, 2021 Transformation Dr. Please note that some events are in different buildings.

Combine Showcase || 10-11 a.m. at The Combine

Building Software as a Non-Developer || 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at The Mill

10-Hour Challenge x Jumpstart Final Judging || 12-1 p.m. at The Mill

Baird Holm Legal Hours || 1-2 p.m. at The Mill

The Investor’s Decision: Beyond the Pitch || 2-3 p.m. at The Mill

Nebraska Innovation Studio: 10 Years in The Making || 3-6 p.m. at Nebraska Innovation Studio

Tuesday Schedule

All events on Tuesday are at Don’t Panic Labs in Lincoln, 330 S. 21 St., Ste. 200.

Speed Networking || 10-11a.m.

Venture Capital Office Hours || 11a.m.-12p.m.

Startup Shop Talk – Working with Service Providers || 12-1p.m.

How to Scale from 10 to 10,000 || 1-2p.m.

From Ideas to Action: A Hands-On Innovation Workshop || 2-4:30p.m.

Opening Party: Tombstones & Milestones || 5-8p.m.

See the full schedule online for the event lineup for the entire week. Events start in Omaha on Wednesday.

All events listed are free and open to the public. Registration is not required. We look forward to seeing you this week!