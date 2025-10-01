upcoming events, Oct. 1

- Check out the next AI Omaha event featuring lightning talks, Thursday, Oct. 2, 5-6:45 p.m., at Buildertrend in Omaha.
- Get registered for Silicon Prairie Startup Week events, Oct. 6-11, at multiple locations in Lincoln and Omaha.
- Join the SPN community at Nebraska Innovation Studio: 10 Years in the Making, Monday, Oct. 6, 3-6 p.m., at Nebraska Innovation Studio in Lincoln.
- Explore the practical power of artificial intelligence at Omaha x AI, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 1-6 p.m., at Kaneko in Omaha.
- Share your idea and receive feedback at Nebraska Center for Entrepreneurship’s Open Pitch Night, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 5-6:30 p.m, at the Nebraska Center for Entrepreneurship in Lincoln.
