- Sign up for Intro to Federal Government Contracting online Thursday, Oct. 16, 9-9:45 a.m.
- Join Nebraska Enterprise Fund at the Startup to Success Small Business Conference on Friday, Oct. 17, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at the DC Centre in Omaha.
- RSVP for the UNL Research and Innovation Showcase on Thursday, Oct. 23 at the Nebraska Union and locations around campus in Lincoln, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Check out the next event with Women in Technology of the Heartland for The Threat Landscape: How the FBI Protects America, Thursday, Oct. 23, 5-6:45 p.m. at The Reserves Network in Omaha.
- Register for the Heartland Robotics Conference on Friday, Oct. 24 at Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
upcoming events, Oct. 15
