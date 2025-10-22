- Register for the Heartland Robotics Conference on Friday, Oct. 24 at Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Check out the UNO BigIdea! Pitch Contest Final Round, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 4-8 p.m., at the UNO Center for Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Franchising in Mammel Hall in Omaha.
- Connect with the local startup community at 1 Million Cups every Wednesday in Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha and Norfolk. Click on the city for more information.
- Save your seat at the Tech Nebraska Summit on Thursday, Oct. 30 at Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District.
- Don’t miss Insurtech on the Silicon Prairie (no affiliation with SPN), Nov. 3-4 at the Holland Performing Arts Center in Omaha.
upcoming events, Oct. 22
·
Channels: Upcoming Events
Share
Subscribe to SPN
Get the latest news and events from Nebraska’s entrepreneurship and innovation community delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday.
Leave a Reply