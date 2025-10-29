Silicon Prairie News

upcoming events, Oct. 29

  • Check out this month’s Idea Pub: Morning Edition at Catalyst in Omaha, 9-11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 30.
  • Join Founders & Friends, 4-6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 31 at Salt Mine City Brewing in Lincoln.
  • There’s still time to register for Insurtech on the Silicon Prairie (no affiliation with SPN), Nov. 3-4 at the Holland Performing Arts Center in Omaha. 
  • You’re invited to practice your pitch at Open Pitch Night, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 5-6:30 p.m., at the Nebraska Center for Entrepreneurship on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.
  • RSVP to the NTC Mixer, Thursday, Nov. 6, 4-6 p.m., at the Buildertrend office in Omaha.
Subscribe to SPN

Get the latest news and events from Nebraska’s entrepreneurship and innovation community delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday.

