- Don’t Panic Labs announces change in leadership as managing partner steps down
- Meet Fadi Alsaleem, interim CTO at Grasshopper Health in the latest Prairie Portrait
- At-risk federal SBIR funding is transformative for some Nebraska startups. Even with uncertainty, more should apply
- Inaugural POWER conference tackles Omaha workforce trends focuses on education for evolving businesses
- Innovation Week to celebrate UNMC and UNO innovation, highlight what could be lost amid funding cuts and uncertainty
updates from around the ecosystem, Oct. 22
·
Channels: ICYMI: Updates from around the ecosystem
Share
Subscribe to SPN
Get the latest news and events from Nebraska’s entrepreneurship and innovation community delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday.
Leave a Reply