upcoming events, Nov. 12

- Reserve your spot for the virtual session, Non-Dilutive Capital 101: Funding Growth Without Giving Up Equity, Thursday, Nov. 13, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
- Register for the Innovate Entrepreneurs Conference, Friday, Nov. 14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Metropolitan Community College South Campus in Omaha.
- Join Women in Technology of the Heartland for Life After Layoff: The Human Ripple Effect, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 5-7 p.m., at The Reserves Network in Omaha.
- Attend Lunch & Learn | Nebraska Resources for Small Businesses and Startups, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at Elevator in Omaha.
- RSVP to MWEC × WEDO Pioneer Awards Celebration, Thursday, Nov. 20, 5-7 p.m., at Koley Jessen in Omaha.
