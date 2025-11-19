- Attend the next Idea Pub: Morning Edition, Thursday, Nov. 20, 9-11 a.m., at Catalyst in Omaha and then stick around for free co-working for the day.
- Join NBDC for a virtual event: An Introduction to Government Small Business Certifications, online Thursday, Nov. 20, 12-1:30 p.m.
- Check out the Lincoln AI November Meeting, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 6-9 p.m., at Don’t Panic Labs in Lincoln.
- RSVP to Tech Nebraska Tech Talk: Lutz, Thursday, Dec. 4, 8-9:30 a.m., at The Dock at Millwork Commons in Omaha.
- Save your spot at the AI Omaha End-of-Year SMASH! at Smash Park LaVista, Thursday, Dec. 4, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
upcoming events, Nov. 19
·
Channels: Upcoming Events
Share
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Subscribe to SPN
Get the latest news and events from Nebraska’s entrepreneurship and innovation community delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday.
Leave a Reply