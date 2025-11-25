upcoming events, Nov. 26

- Check out the RISE Business Academy Small Business Saturday Showcase, Saturday, Nov. 29, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at The Charging Station in Lincoln.
- RSVP to Tech Nebraska Tech Talk: Lutz, Thursday, Dec. 4, 8-9:30 a.m., at The Dock at Millwork Commons in Omaha.
- Learn more about how to GROW Your Business with AI-Powered Tools by Google in a GROW Nebraska webinar, Thursday, Dec. 4, 12-1 p.m..
- Save your spot at the AI Omaha End-of-Year SMASH! at Smash Park La Vista, Thursday, Dec. 4, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- You’re invited to the Open Range Startup Holiday Social, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 4:30-8 p.m., at 30hop in Omaha.
