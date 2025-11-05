Silicon Prairie News

upcoming events, Nov. 5

  • There’s still time to RSVP to the NTC Mixer, Thursday, Nov. 6, 4-6 p.m., at the Buildertrend office in Omaha.
  • Check out the next AI Omaha meetup — Smart Tech, Big Impact: AI for Small Businesses and Nonprofits, Thursday, Nov. 6, 5-6:45 p.m. at Catalyst in Omaha. 
  • Connect with the SPN team and startup community members at Founder Fridays, Friday, Nov. 7, 4-6 p.m., at Salt Mine City Brewing in Lincoln.
  • Register for Tech Tango, Wednesday, Nov. 12, 4-6 p.m., at Intersect Coworking in Norfolk.
  • See what Nebraska startups are hiring at the Nebraska Startup Job Mixer, 4-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 13 at The Ashton at Millwork Commons in Omaha.
