- There’s still time to RSVP to the NTC Mixer, Thursday, Nov. 6, 4-6 p.m., at the Buildertrend office in Omaha.
- Check out the next AI Omaha meetup — Smart Tech, Big Impact: AI for Small Businesses and Nonprofits, Thursday, Nov. 6, 5-6:45 p.m. at Catalyst in Omaha.
- Connect with the SPN team and startup community members at Founder Fridays, Friday, Nov. 7, 4-6 p.m., at Salt Mine City Brewing in Lincoln.
- Register for Tech Tango, Wednesday, Nov. 12, 4-6 p.m., at Intersect Coworking in Norfolk.
- See what Nebraska startups are hiring at the Nebraska Startup Job Mixer, 4-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 13 at The Ashton at Millwork Commons in Omaha.
upcoming events, Nov. 5
