This month Elevator launched its co-warehousing concept in a fourth Midwestern city since opening the first location in Omaha in October 2022. On Dec. 1, the company officially opened locations in Lincoln and Kansas City.

A location in St. Louis is expected to open in 2026. Husband and wife co-founders Emiliano and Shannon Lerda started Elevator to help make warehousing space and logistics support more accessible to small business owners.

The expansion comes on the heels of a $1.6 million funding round in late 2024. The Lerdas say the new locations position them for even more expansion, potentially beyond the Midwest. Read about their journey in the story on SPN.

Do you find it helpful when SPN reports on challenges and solutions in Nebraska’s startup ecosystem? Do you find inspiration in our Prairie Portraits of Erik Peterson, Sara Myers, Jasa Rhone, and Rhea Vinson? Did you experience a lightbulb moment at Silicon Prairie Startup Week?

If so, please consider supporting our work. SPN is a nonprofit, powered by sponsorships and donations from people just like you. Your donation will drive more helpful and inspirational reporting in 2026. Help us as we foster a thriving and inclusive community of entrepreneurs in Nebraska. Donate here today. Thank you.