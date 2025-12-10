upcoming events, Dec. 10

- Attend Doing Business with the City of Omaha: Introduction to Procurement Basics & Opportunities at the Omaha Chamber of Commerce, 5-7 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 11.
- Register for the Norfolk NBDC Blueprint to Business business plan workshop, Friday, Dec. 12, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., at the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce.
- Join Women in Technology of the Heartland for the Jingle Mingle on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 5-7 p.m. at Cunningham’s Pub & Grill in Omaha.
- Celebrate the 10-year milestone of 1 Million Cups Lincoln, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 8:30-9:30 a.m., at Don’t Panic Labs in Lincoln.
- RSVP for the Tech Omaha Winter Party, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 5-9:30 p.m., at Slowdown in Omaha.
