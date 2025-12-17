Silicon Prairie News

upcoming events, Dec. 17

  • You’re invited to Idea Pub: Morning Edition on Thursday, Dec. 18, 9-11 a.m., at Catalyst in Omaha. 
  • Register for NBDC’s Blueprint to Business business plan workshop, Friday, Dec. 19, 1-3 p.m., at Schnase 1906 District in Hastings.
  • Attend Founders & Friends on Friday, Dec.19, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at Boiler Brewing Company Grand Manse in Lincoln. 
  • Check out Innovation Office Hours at Intersect Coworking & Incubator, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 6-7:30 p.m., in Norfolk 
  • The next B.A.I.L. Open Office Hours will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at The Commonwealth in the GROW Nebraska Women’s Center in Omaha.
