upcoming events, Dec. 23

- Check out Innovation Office Hours at Intersect Coworking & Incubator, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 6-7:30 p.m., in Norfolk.
- 1 Million Cups resumes Wednesday, Jan. 7 in Omaha, Lincoln, Norfolk and Grand Island.
- Kick off the year with Open Coffee at Crescent Moon, 8-9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 8, in the Haymarket in Lincoln.
- The next B.A.I.L. Open Office Hours will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at The Commonwealth in the GROW Nebraska Women’s Center in Omaha.
