- Register for the NBDC Blueprint to Business business plan workshop, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Friday, Dec. 5 at University of Nebraska at Omaha Mammel Hall.
- NBDC is hosting another Blueprint to Business business plan workshop, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 5 at Turbine Flats in Lincoln.
- Check out the 2025 Lincoln Hour of Code Tech Fair on Saturday, Dec. 6, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., at the Nebraska Innovation Campus Conference Center in Lincoln.
- You’re invited to the Open Range Startup Holiday Social on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 4:30-8 p.m., at 30hop in Omaha.
- Attend Doing Business with the City of Omaha: Introduction to Procurement Basics & Opportunities at the Omaha Chamber of Commerce, 5-7 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 11.
upcoming events, Dec. 3
Channels: Upcoming Events
