- SPN is launching a freelance program in 2026
- Meet Sara Myers, UNO vice chancellor and startup advisor, in the latest Prairie Portrait
- University of Nebraska-Lincoln moves up in global rankings for its entrepreneurship programming
- Social Assurance makes its first-ever acquisition — a civic tech company with deep Nebraska roots
- In 2025 report, UNeMed celebrates startups and new records with inventions and patents
updates from around the ecosystem, Dec. 3
