- You’re invited to Innovation Office Hours at Intersect Coworking & Incubator in Norfolk, Thursday, Jan. 15, 6-7:30 p.m.
- Join Women in Technology in the Heartland for Defending the Digital Frontier: Exploring Cyber Tatanka, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 5-6:45 p.m. at Farm Credit Services of America in Omaha.
- Nebraska Enterprise Fund is hosting Business Start Up at Schnase 1906 District in Hastings, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Check out the Techstars Founder Catalyst Startup Showcase, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Ashton in Omaha.
- Attend the next Idea Pub: Morning Edition, Thursday, Jan. 22, 9-11 a.m., at Catalyst in EDGE District in Omaha.
upcoming events, Jan. 14
Upcoming Events
