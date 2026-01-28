- Register for Co-founders and Early Hires: Building Your Startup’s Core Culture, a Lunch & Learn with Jacquelyn Line of Rooted Connections, Thursday, Jan. 29, 12-1 p.m. at The Combine on Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln.
- Veterans and military family members in the Greater Omaha area are invited to drop in for Homefront to Entrepreneurship: SourceLink Nebraska Open Office Hours for Resource Coaching, Friday, Jan. 30, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at 50 Mile March Community of Hope in Bellevue.
- Meet LPED’s new director of innovation and entrepreneurship at Founders and Friends Happy Hour, Friday, Jan. 30, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at Boiler Brewing Company in Lincoln.
- Check out free coworking day on Monday, Feb 2, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at Elevator in Omaha and Lincoln.
- Join the U.S. Small Business Administration online for the Money Smart: Organizational Types — Pros and Cons of Business Structures webinar, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 4.
Upcoming events, Jan 28
