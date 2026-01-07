upcoming events, Jan. 7

- Sign up for An Introduction to Winning Business in the Government Marketplace (2026 Update) webinar, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 12-1:30 p.m.
- Join Nebraska Women in STEM for a virtual conversation with Katie East, online Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 12 p.m.
- The next B.A.I.L. Open Office Hours will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at The Commonwealth in the GROW Nebraska Women’s Center in Omaha.
- Register for Efficiency Without Burnout: Smarter Systems for Growing Small Businesses Lunch and Learn, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 11:15-12:30 p.m., at Elevator Omaha.
- Check out the Techstars Founder Catalyst Startup Showcase, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Ashton in Omaha.
