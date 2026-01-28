updates from around the ecosystem, Jan. 28

- Nebraska companies, including Grain Weevil and Sentinel Ag, win top engineering awards in a show of momentum for the agtech ecosystem
- Meet Daphne Cook, director of business development education at the MCC Business Development Center
- Applications open for Steel Works Health Accelerator, a new public-private effort to support healthtech startups in Nebraska
- Nebraska Startup Academy reflects on three years, touts impact
- Nebraska Innovation Studio welcomes 2026 fellows to transform their ideas into functional prototypes
