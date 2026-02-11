- Register for Nebraska Policy and Advocacy, a virtual discussion of legislation impacting women in STEM, online Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 12 p.m.
- Join Women in Technology of the Heartland for Don’t Go Breakin’ My Heart, AI!, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 5-7 p.m., at CATCH Intelligence in Omaha.
- Sign up for the next Combine Lunch & Learn, Protecting Innovation in the Age of AI, Thursday, Feb. 19, 12-1 p.m. at The Combine in Lincoln.
- Attend the next Scale Omaha event, Bridging the Gap: Brian Ardinger on Connecting the Innovation Ecosystem, Thursday, Feb. 19, 4-6 p.m. at Millwork Commons in Omaha.
- Check out the quarterly In Good Company Meetup for small business owners hosted by Made in Omaha and Elevator on Thursday, Feb. 19, 5-6:30 p.m. at Elevator in Omaha.
upcoming events, Feb. 11
·
Channels: Upcoming Events
Share
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Subscribe to SPN
Get the latest news and events from Nebraska’s entrepreneurship and innovation community delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday.
Leave a Reply