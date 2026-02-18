- Register for Blueprint to Business, a free interactive business plan workshop, Friday, Feb. 20, 1-3 p.m., at Central Community College in Grand Island.
- Join NBDC APEX Accelerator for a free virtual session on How to Build a Strong Government Sales Strategy, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 12-1:30 p.m.
- Sign up for Blueprint to Business, a free interactive business plan workshop, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 9:30-10:30 a.m., at Don’t Panic Labs in Lincoln.
- Attend the next Idea Pub: Morning Edition, Thursday, Feb. 26, 9-11 a.m., at Catalyst in the EDGE District in Omaha.
- Check out the Quarterly Omaha Data Science Meetup, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2-4:30 p.m. at Casual Pint in Omaha.
upcoming events, Feb. 18
