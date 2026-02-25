- Connect with the StartupLNK community for Founder Friday Happy Hour, 4-6 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 27 at Boiler Brewing Company’s downtown taproom in Lincoln.
- Join NBDC for Intellectual Property Training for Small Businesses at MCL Construction in Omaha, Tuesday, March 3, 12-1 p.m.
- Register for the Nebraska Women in Tech Summit Pre-Event Mixer, Thursday, March 5, 6-8 p.m., at Kiewit Luminarium.
- Check out the March AI Omaha Meetup, 5:30-7 p.m., Thursday, March 5 at Boys Town Visitor Center in Omaha.
- RSVP to Bio & Beers Happy Hour with Bio Nebraska, 4:30-7 p.m., Thursday, March 5 at Code Beer Co. in Lincoln.
upcoming events, Feb. 25
