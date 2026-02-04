- Join AI Omaha for AI 2026: Beyond the Hype – Predicting the Unpredictable, Thursday, Feb. 5, 5:30-7 p.m., at Farm Credit Services of America in Omaha.
- Learn about the cooperative business structure at Cooperatives and Your Community, Monday, Feb. 9, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Mid Plains Community College in North Platte.
- You’re invited to the NMotion Showcase, Thursday, Feb. 12, 6-8 p.m. at the Museum of American Speed in Lincoln.
- Register for Nebraska Policy and Advocacy, a virtual discussion of legislation impacting women in STEM, online Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 12 p.m.
- Attend the next Scale Omaha event, Unleashing Brand Growth with Mary Ann O’Brien, Thursday, Feb. 19, 4-6 p.m. at Millwork Commons in Omaha.
upcoming events, Feb. 4
