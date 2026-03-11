- You’re invited to March Power Hour | Women in Leadership Panel, Tuesday, March 17, 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at Elevator Co-Warehousing in Omaha.
- Check out the Intro to Federal Government Contracting virtual session, Thursday, March 19 at 10 a.m.
- Join Made in Omaha for the In Good Company Meetup for small business owners, Thursday, March 19, 5-6:30 p.m. at Elevator Co-Warehousing in Omaha.
- Reserve your spot at Coffee and Connections, Friday, March 20, 7:30-9 a.m., at Archetype Coffee in Millwork Commons in Omaha.
- RSVP for the Women in Technology of the Heartland March event on Tuesday, March 24, 5-7 p.m., at Blue Cross Blue Shield in Aksarben in Omaha.
upcoming events, March 11
·
Channels: Upcoming Events
Share
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Subscribe to SPN
Get the latest news and events from Nebraska’s entrepreneurship and innovation community delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday.
Leave a Reply