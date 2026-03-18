- Reserve your spot at Coffee and Connections, Friday, March 20, 7:30-9 a.m., at Archetype Coffee in Millwork Commons in Omaha.
- RSVP for the Women in Technology of the Heartland March event on Tuesday, March 24, 5-7 p.m., at Blue Cross Blue Shield in Aksarben in Omaha.
- There’s still time to register for the MarkeTech Conference, happening March 24-25 at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney.
- Join the next Idea Pub Morning Edition Thursday, March 26, 9-10 a.m., at the Catalyst building in the EDGE district in Omaha.
- Use the code SPN50 to save $50 on registration for IO2026: The Art & Science of Innovation, Monday, April 13 at the Sheldon Museum of Art in Lincoln.
upcoming events, March 18
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Channels: Upcoming Events
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