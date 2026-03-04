- Check out the March AI Omaha Meetup, 5:30-7 p.m., Thursday, March 5 at Boys Town Visitor Center in Omaha.
- You’re invited to Innovation Office Hours at Intersect Coworking and Incubator, Tuesday, March 10, 6-7:30 p.m. in Norfolk.
- Register to share your AI workflows at the next Lincoln AI Meetup, Wednesday, March 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Don’t Panic Labs in Lincoln.
- Attend the March Scale Omaha event featuring Brian Ardinger, Thursday, March 12, 4-6 p.m., at The Ashton in Millwork Commons in Omaha.
- Reserve your spot at Coffee and Connections, Friday, March 20, 7:30-9 a.m., at Archetype Coffee in Millwork Commons in Omaha.
upcoming events, March 4
