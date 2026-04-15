- NUtech Ventures invites Nebraska entrepreneurs to attend Startup Webinar: Entity Formation & Intellectual Property by Weibling Entrepreneurship Clinic, online Thursday, April 16, 10-11 a.m.
- There’s still time to register for the 13th Annual Midwest Entrepreneurship Conference, Friday, April 17 at Venues at the Granary in Ralson.
- SourceLink Nebraska Office Hours – Scottsbluff are happening April 20-21, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce.
- Connect with resources to start or grow your business at Omaha 100 Office Hours, Tuesday, April 21 (and every Tuesday), 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at Omaha 100 in North Omaha.
- RSVP for a free Lunch & Learn on AI Basics, Thursday, April 23, 12-1 p.m., at Intersect Coworking and Incubator in Norfolk.
upcoming events, April 15
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Channels: Upcoming Events
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