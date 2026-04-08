- Enjoy a free coworking day at Modus Coworking in Downtown Omaha on Thursday, April 9, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Use the code SPN50 to save $50 on registration for IO2026: The Art & Science of Innovation, Monday, April 13 at the Sheldon Museum of Art in Lincoln.
- Drop in for Office Hours with Nebraska Enterprise Fund in Norfolk at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, Tuesday, April 14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Check out Scale Omaha: Unleashing Brand Growth with Mary Ann O’Brien, Thursday, April 16, 4-6 p.m., at The Ashton in Millwork Commons.
- Register for the second annual CANalytics Highly Technical Data Science and AI Summit, happening Thursday, May 14 at the brand new Central Library in Omaha. Use code EARLYBIRD to save $55 when you register before April 15.
upcoming events, April 8
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Channels: Upcoming Events
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