- Sign up to participate in America’s Seed Fund Week, a free virtual event to connect entrepreneurs with non-dilutive R&D funding sources, online May 12-14.
- There’s still time to register for CANalytics 2026 Data Science, Machine Learning and AI Summit, Thursday, May 14, at Omaha Central Library.
- RSVP for Pivot Like a Pro: Failing Fast, Creating Boldly and Moving Forward Fearlessly!, the next Women in Technology of the Heartland event, Tuesday, May 19, 5-6:45 p.m., at The Reserves Network in West Omaha.
- Startup Weekend, powered by Open Range and Techstars Omaha is happening June 5-7 at Catalyst Omaha in the EDGE District.
- Registration is open for AgTech Connect 2026, Wednesday, July 15, at Nebraska Innovation Campus Conference Center in Lincoln.
upcoming events, May 6
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Channels: Upcoming Events
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