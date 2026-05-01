Happy June, folks! Lev here.

Six years ago, Lincoln-based Marble Technologies took a big bet on using industrial robotics and machine learning to automate the meatpacking process. At the time, some investors told Marble to stick with software and let someone else figure out hardware.

But Marble was committed to doing right by the meatpacking industry. “If we were afraid to do hardware, we wouldn’t truly be solving the problem,” Britany Wondercheck, Marble’s director of operations and HR, told me. “You just have to tackle it in the way … it needs to be solved.”

That relentless focus on the customer led Marble to successfully build its automated pack-off line, which sorts and packages vacuum-sealed cuts of meat for shipping. Now, Marble sorts 3% of the U.S. beef production every day. It had its first profitable year in 2025.

With a $30 million Series A raise and big ambitions, Marble is part of a wave of agtech startups making a name in Nebraska.

Read more in the story on SPN.

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