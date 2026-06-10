- Omaha 100 launches Capital Conversations speaker series on Tuesday, June 16, 5-7:30 p.m., at North Omaha Music and Arts, featuring Terri-Nichelle Bradley, founder and CEO of Brown Toy Box.
- Register for the Nebraska Innovation Fellows Showcase to celebrate what its second cohort of fellows have built on Tuesday, June 16, 4-5:30 p.m., at The Mill on the Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln.
- RSVP for Women in Tech of the Heartland’s Lead Through Change: Leadership Panel on Tuesday, June 16, 11:30-1 p.m., at the LinkedIn Omaha office.
- Nebraska Women in STEM, the Omaha STEM Ecosystem and Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska host a Coffee and Connection networking meetup on Wednesday, June 17, 8:45-10 a.m., at the Girl Scout DreamLab in Omaha.
- The MCC Small Business Development Center continues its free workshops in Omaha for its Small Business Education Series. Thursday, June 11: Financial Management and Cash Flow Planning. Tuesday, June 23: Estimating and Pricing for Profitability.
- Open office hours hosted by Nebraska Enterprise Fund in both Beatrice and Fremont on Tuesday, June 23, starting at 10 a.m.
upcoming events, June 10
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Channels: Upcoming Events
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