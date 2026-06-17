- Open office hours hosted by Nebraska Enterprise Fund in both Beatrice and Fremont on Tuesday, June 23, starting at 10 a.m.
- Save your spot at the Tech Omaha Summer Party, Thursday, June 25, from 5-9:30 p.m., at Slowdown.
- Join Tech Nebraska on Tuesday, June 30, from 3:30-6 p.m. for a Tech Talk with the chief information officers of Tenaska and Scoular at the Indian Creek Golf Course. RSVP here.
- Get your ticket to the OMA x AI Conference, Tuesday, June 30, on the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus.
upcoming events, June 17
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Channels: Upcoming Events
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