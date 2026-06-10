- Applications open for a free year of AI entrepreneurship tools from Omaha 100 and Bootup Studios (Noted deadline is Friday, June 12)
- Startup Weekend pitch competition winner CleanOS will launch a real startup helping cleaning businesses with AI
- Meet XPM Agency Founder and President Hunter Bergman in the latest Prairie Portrait
- Grit Road Partners to bridge Nebraska agtech scene with Purdue University innovation ecosystem
- With a $30 million Series A raise, Marble Technologies is creating the future of meatpacking in Nebraska
updates from around the ecosystem, June 10
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Channels: Updates from around the ecosystem
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