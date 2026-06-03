- Meet Elite Tackle LLC Founder Doug Tvrdy in the latest Prairie Portrait
- Tickets available for the AgTech Connect 2026 conference July 15-16
- Five Things: Tech, Talent and Transformation event with the Nebraska Chamber Foundation
- Executive Editor Stefanie Monge is leaving Silicon Prairie News
- Local inventor uses MCC Prototype Design Lab to scale eyewear solution for dentists and surgeons
updates from around the ecosystem, June 3
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Channels: Updates from around the ecosystem
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