Hello, everybody. It’s Ben again.

My extended family is visiting Omaha, so I’ve been around relatives quite a bit these last few days. In that time, I’ve started picking up new phrases in their speech patterns, such as my dad saying, “According to AI…” or my aunt going, “Put it in ChatGPT.”

What isn’t news is that artificial intelligence has reshaped how many of us are going through work and daily tasks — from email exchanges to birthday invites. What is news is that Contemporary Analysis (CAN) has announced the launch of a new startup under its umbrella to tackle growing needs behind AI usage.

CAN, the Omaha-based data science consultancy, said it has seen a rise of businesses voicing concerns about the costs, cybersecurity and privacy surrounding sensitive data when experimenting with AI. To address these needs, its new venture called Workhorse offers local, private servers for running AI models and sandboxing solutions.

This is made possible through its partnership with the Scott Data Center, the nonprofit data center also located in Omaha.

“So if you have specific models that you have built in-house, or we have security professionals that need to run models that normally you wouldn’t be allowed to run on cloud hardware, we can kind of run whatever …” CAN Chief Strategy Officer Preston Badeer said. “We’ll tune the model for the hardware and make sure that it performs well and set you loose.”

Check out the full story by Lev, my fellow SPN reporter, on our website. And while I may be questioning how my family is using AI, I won’t question their taste in birthday cake.

Happy birthday, Joey.