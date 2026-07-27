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upcoming events, July 29

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  • Check out Nebraska’s medtech scene at Idea Pub: Morning Edition on Thursday, July 30, at Catalyst.
  • Register for the Nebraska Small Business Conference on Saturday, Aug. 1, in Grand Island.
  • Register for a workshop hosted by the Nebraska Business Development Center on government contracting and HUBZone opportunities. The event is on Wednesday, Aug. 5, in Fremont. 
  • Join AI Omaha for a two-track evening of learning on Thursday, Aug. 6, in Omaha.
  • NUtech Ventures is hosting a two-day workshop for aspiring entrepreneurs from Aug. 5-6 at the Innovation Commons Conference Center in Lincoln. The event is aimed at all university of Nebraska faculty, staff, postdocs, students and community partners.  
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