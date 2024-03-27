Virtual Incision, a Nebraska-based company founded by professors Shane Farritor and Dmitry Oleynikov, has achieved FDA authorization for MIRA, the world’s first Miniaturized Robotic-Assisted Surgery system, designed for colectomy procedures.

This week new SPN contributor Skylar Lathrop wrote about the recent FDA milestone and the potential MIRA presents for the future of minimally invasive surgery, particularly in remote locations like rural Nebraska.

Read more about Virtual Incision’s plans for the future and the benefits of its novel surgical robot on SPN.