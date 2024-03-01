More than 100 people gathered to celebrate the latest cohort of NMotion founders at Millwork Commons in Omaha last week. Seven companies, including the winner of a recent NMotion pitch competition, presented their startups to the audience.

NMotion announced its plan to invest an additional $3M in 30 more companies through 2026. The event also marked the milestone of supporting 100 startups since the accelerator started in 2013 in Lincoln.

Read more about the cohort and recent NMotion announcements this week on SPN.