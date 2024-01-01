|
In June, Tessa Porter, candy scientist and founder of candy development company Sprinkk, opened a pair of state-of-the-art facilities in Nebraska to help up-and-coming confectionists bring their sweet treats to market.
Porter and her team hope to play a role in reshaping how startup candy makers develop and test their new product ideas with the opening of an R&D facility in Omaha, and a contract manufacturing plant in Albion.
See this week’s feature on SPN to learn more about Sprinkk’s vision to make R&D and manufacturing more accessible for small and emerging candy brands in Nebraska and beyond.
