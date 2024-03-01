The 2024 Best of the Midwest: Startup City Rankings are out! The eighth annual rankings by M25 and Midwest Startups is a deep dive into how startup activity, access to resources and business climate stack up across the region. Nebraska saw improvements across the board due to rising startup investment and performance. Lincoln and Omaha made their way higher on the list attributed largely to startup momentum in both cities.

In spite of a slowdown in venture firms raising and deploying capital in the wider market, Midwest startups remained an attractive investment opportunity due to the regions’ reputation for capital efficiency, even during periods of growth.

See how far Omaha and Lincoln moved up the list and the factors that contributed to startup success in the story on SPN.