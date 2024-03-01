Last week our team participated in the State of Our Union event organized by The Atlantic magazine in partnership with the Flatwater Free Press. The event, hosted in Lincoln on Oct. 23, featured a series of discussions with local leaders, policy makers and journalists on topics of regional and national importance. Speakers covered several topics related to innovation and entrepreneurship in Nebraska.

The day included a discussion with Omaha Innovation Hub CEO Trevon Brooks and e2 Entrepreneurial Ecosystems Co-founder Don Macke reimagining how economic development strategies could spur more equitable growth through entrepreneurship. Both experts spoke from their perspectives of working with disinvested communities in urban and rural areas.

See key takeaways from the conversation in the story on SPN. Then check out highlights from other panels featuring Opendorse on the topic of NIL in collegiate athletics, and Ho-Chunk Inc CEO Lance Morgan on balancing growth with social good.