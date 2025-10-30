Lincoln-based startup Nestimate closed a $3 million seed round to advance its retirement income planning solution. The round had investors from Texas, California, New York and Nebraska, including some notable names in financial services.

Nestimate was founded in 2022 in response to evolving business needs during COVID and changes to retirement savings rules, according to Founder and CEO Kelby Meyers. The company’s software analytics platform is designed to help financial advisers, asset managers, insurers and 401(k) plan fiduciaries navigate and implement retirement income solutions.

