We Need All Hands on Deck: Giving During Disaster

This is a guest post by Maria Brady.

Looking for ways to make a difference in your community?

Mark your calendars for Omaha Gives! on May 20. This 24-hour fundraiser, organized by the Omaha Community Foundation, is a great way to find and support local causes you care about.

Now in its seventh year, Omaha Gives! has raised more than $49 million for local nonprofits, with over 300,000 individual donations. This year, the minimum donation is $1, which empowers many across the Omaha-Council Bluffs area to show their support at any level. As a donor, you can choose to make a one-time donation or set recurring donations to support group(s) of your choice year-round.

The widespread impact of COVID-19 makes Omaha Gives! an excellent opportunity to find local causes that need your support now more than ever.

While we are still several weeks away from the event, I highly encourage you to take time to explore the organizations listed on OmahaGives24.org. Over 1,000 nonprofits will participate this year. You can create Cheer Pages for groups you are passionate about to help them hit their fundraising goals.

With over 22 million people laid off in the last month alone, the services our nonprofits provide will be crucial to salvaging the quality of life that we have come to expect in Omaha.

If you are able to donate even $1 to the effort, please don’t hesitate. When compounded neighborhood by neighborhood, person by person, a small contribution makes a real difference.

—

Maria Brady is the Membership and Retention Coordinator at the AIM Institute.