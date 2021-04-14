Kansas City-based program that helps small business owners looking for next cohort

A Kansas City-based program that supports small business owners is accepting applications for its next cohort.

The GROWTH360 program is centered around giving small business owners in the Kansas City metro a 360-degree perspective on their companies, helping them make better business decisions and avoid blind spots. The program is free to accepted entrepreneurs.

Through a combination of coaching, education and connections, GROWTH360 helps small business owners “reopen stronger, create a legacy and remain vital pillars in our diverse communities.” Having a diversity of perspectives, industries and experiences is important for each cohort, as it enriches the program for all participants. Of the most recent active participants in the latest cohort, 75% were from underrepresented communities.

Applications for the virtual course are due May 10th. To qualify, business owners must work full-time in the business, must have been in business for at least two years, and have at least $50,000 in sales in 2020.

“Many alumni from (the program) leverage what they learned in the course when COVID-19 hit, and because of that, many were ready to seize new opportunities that helped them move forward, despite the pandemic,” said Jill Hathaway, GROWTH360 facilitator and business development consultant.

The program is provided by the Missouri Small Business Development Center at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and the UMKC Innovation Center. The SBDC provides consulting services and business/technology training at little or no cost. The UMKC Innovation Center partners with the university and community to spark entrepreneurial efforts in the Kansas City region.

Learn more about program alumni and apply for GROWTH360 here.