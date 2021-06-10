Free webinar: Rapid Growth In The Face Of Uncertainty

At 2 pm today, Network After Work is offering a free webinar hosted by salesperson and bestselling author Matthew Pollard.

The webinar focuses on transcending the “endless hamster wheel” of stalled growth. Organizers say participants will walk away understanding where they’ve gone wrong and how to get back on track with a few specific strategies.

Forbes has described Pollard as “the real deal.” He is a salesperson, sales trainer, and the author of The Introvert’s Edge: How the Quiet and Shy Can Outsell Anyone, which hit the Amazon charts as the 8th Most-Sold Book of the Week, appears on HubSpot’s list of the “Most Highly-Rated Sales Books of All Time,” and was selected by BookAuthority as the #2 “Best Introvert Book of All Time.” His soon-to-be-released second book, The Introvert’s Edge to Networking: Work the Room, Leverage Social Media, and Make Powerful Connections, has already received endorsements from Harvard, Princeton, Neil Patel, Michael Gerber, Dr. Ivan Misner, and Marshall Goldsmith.

Interested parties may sign up for the webinar here. It is free and open to the public.