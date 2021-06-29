Inside Outside Innovation episode 256 released today, featuring author Amos Schwartzfarb

SPN loves to highlight the work of the Silicon Prairie ecosystem’s leaders and innovators. Since 2016, the Inside Outside Innovation podcast has delivered the latest news on innovation, technology and entrepreneurship every week to listeners for whom an outside-the-box perspective is a prerequisite for success.

On this week’s episode of the Inside Outside Innovation podcast, host Brian Ardinger sat down with Amos Schwartzfarb, managing director of Techstars—a company dedicated to helping entrepreneurs succeed—and c0-author of the new book Levers: The Framework for Building Repeatability into Your Business, to discuss the process of turning ideas into companies—and the challenges startups face along the way.

“Regardless of the business you’re building, it all starts with really having a deep understanding of who you’re serving,” Schwartzfarb said during today’s episode. “Who you’re serving is who your customers ultimately are.”

Inside Outside Innovation is the podcast to help listeners rethink, reset and remix themselves and their organizations. Each episode brings listeners the latest innovators, entrepreneurs and pioneering businesses as well as the tools, tactics and trends necessary to thrive in the Innovation Age.

For a podcast transcript and more innovation resources, see insideoutside.io. Subscribe at Apple Podcasts or on any other platform. All episodes of the Inside Outside Innovation podcast can be listened to on YouTube or searched by topic via the Inside Outside Innovation podcast database.